The Chicago Bulls (1-2) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (2-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Questionable Back 25 4.3 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI

BSIN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.