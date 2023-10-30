Bulls vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Indiana Pacers (2-0) are home in Central Division play against the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Pacers matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-3.5)
|226.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Pacers put up 116.3 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 119.5 per contest last season (29th in NBA). They had a -261 scoring differential and were outscored by 3.2 points per game.
- The Bulls had a +106 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They put up 113.1 points per game to rank 22nd in the league and allowed 111.8 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.
- The two teams combined to score 229.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- These teams allowed a combined 231.3 points per game last year, 4.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Indiana covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Chicago won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+12500
|+5000
|-
|Pacers
|+25000
|+8000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.