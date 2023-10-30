Blackhawks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-190)
|Blackhawks (+155)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|19 (25th)
|Goals
|18 (27th)
|20 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (12th)
|8 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (24th)
|7 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (5th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks' 18 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 24 total goals allowed (three per game) rank 12th in the league.
- Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -6.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.