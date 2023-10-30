The Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the Chicago Blackhawks' Corey Perry are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Perry's two goals and four assists in eight matchups give him six points on the season.

Connor Bedard's five points this season, including three goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Ryan Donato has two goals and two assists for Arizona.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-2-0 in three games this season, conceding 8 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 83 saves and a .912 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, with eight points (four goals, four assists) and an average ice time of 20:30 per game.

Nick Schmaltz has picked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Matias Maccelli has five points for Arizona, via one goal and four assists.

Connor Ingram's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (3.2 goals against average) and made 56 saves with an .889% save percentage (50th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 22nd 2.71 Goals Scored 2.25 27th 10th 2.86 Goals Allowed 3 12th 28th 27.7 Shots 25.9 30th 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 34.1 27th 6th 26.67% Power Play % 9.68% 31st 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 88.46% 6th

