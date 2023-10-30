Coming off a loss last time out, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Coyotes and the Blackhawks play.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up three goals per game (24 in total), 12th in the NHL.

With 18 goals (2.2 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 23 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 18 goals during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Corey Perry 8 2 4 6 2 0 - Connor Bedard 8 3 2 5 3 6 37.3% Ryan Donato 8 2 2 4 4 9 41.2% Nick Foligno 8 1 3 4 2 5 52.2% Seth Jones 8 0 3 3 8 2 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 20 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Coyotes' 19 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players