Should you bet on Tyson Bagent hitting paydirt in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tyson Bagent score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Bagent has rushed for 28 yards (14 per game) on five carries with one touchdown.

Bagent has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Tyson Bagent Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Vikings 10 14 83 0 1 2 4 1 Week 7 Raiders 21 29 162 1 0 3 24 0

