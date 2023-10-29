Will Tyler Scott pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Scott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Scott score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Scott has amassed 51 yards receiving (on seven grabs). He has been targeted 12 times, and posts 10.2 yards per game.

Scott, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tyler Scott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0

Rep Tyler Scott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.