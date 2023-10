Sunday's soccer lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is Stade Brestois taking on Paris Saint-Germain.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs Paris Saint-Germain

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Karagümrük vs Trabzonspor AS

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Everton FC

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Montpellier HSC vs Toulouse

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 9:50 AM ET

9:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs AS Monaco

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs Le Havre

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 9:55 AM ET

9:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

League: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Game Time: 10:25 AM ET

10:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Venezia FC vs Pisa

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Rennais vs RC Strasbourg Alsace

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce SK

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 11:55 AM ET

11:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Wisconsin vs Penn State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: LIU vs Le Moyne

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer:

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Wydad vs Espérance de Tunis

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Delfín vs Cumbayá

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Stanford

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs California

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 3:35 PM ET

3:35 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Vizela vs FC Porto

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: California vs Stanford

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer:

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Oregon State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Orense vs Barcelona

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls

League: MLS

MLS Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: North Carolina vs Pittsburgh

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS: St. Louis City SC vs Sporting Kansas City

League: MLS

MLS Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLS Soccer: MLS Soccer

League: MLS Soccer

MLS Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

