Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown when the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 8 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has rushed for 122 yards (24.4 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Johnson also makes an impact in the passing game, with 58 receiving yards on 11 catches (11.6 yards per game).

Johnson has one rushing TD in five games.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0

