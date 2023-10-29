Will Roschon Johnson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Roschon Johnson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Chicago Bears play the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Take a look at Johnson's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Johnson has rushed for 122 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and has 11 catches (12 targets) for 58 yards.
Roschon Johnson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Bears.
Bears vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|25
|122
|1
|4.9
|12
|11
|58
|0
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|20
|1
|6
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|4
|32
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|8
|38
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|5
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
