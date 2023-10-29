Chicago Bears receiver Robert Tonyan has a favorable matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the league, 310 per game.

Tonyan has five grabs on seven targets for 39 yards, with an average of 7.8 yards per game.

Tonyan vs. the Chargers

Tonyan vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 310 passing yards the Chargers yield per outing makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Chargers' defense is 28th in the NFL by giving up two passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Robert Tonyan Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-115)

Tonyan Receiving Insights

Tonyan has 3.4% of his team's target share (seven targets on 205 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times this season, averaging 5.6 yards per target.

Tonyan, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Tonyan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

