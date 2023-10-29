When the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Darrynton Evans hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Evans will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darrynton Evans score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Evans has taken 23 carries for 80 yards (40 per game).

Evans has also caught two passes for 8 yards (4 per game).

In two games, Evans has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Darrynton Evans Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 6 Vikings 9 32 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 14 48 0 1 6 0

Rep Darrynton Evans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.