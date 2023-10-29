Darnell Mooney has a good matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chargers allow 310 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Mooney has put together a 184-yard season so far (30.7 yards per game) with one TD, reeling in 14 passes out of 24 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mooney and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mooney vs. the Chargers

Mooney vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

11 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 310 passing yards per game given up by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Chargers' defense ranks 28th in the league by allowing two passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Bears vs Chargers on Fubo!

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mooney with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mooney has 11.7% of his team's target share (24 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in NFL play), picking up 184 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

Mooney, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Mooney has been targeted two times in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.