Will D'Onta Foreman Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 8?
The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will D'Onta Foreman get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Foreman has 36 carries for 170 yards (56.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- And Foreman has added six catches for 41 yards (13.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
- Foreman has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this season. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.
- He, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
D'Onta Foreman Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
