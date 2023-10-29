When D.J. Moore hits the gridiron for the Chicago Bears in their Week 8 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 636 yards receiving (90.9 per game) lead all receivers on the Bears. He's been targeted on 51 occasions, and has registered 40 receptions and five TDs.

Moore has grabbed a touchdown pass in three of seven games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0

Rep D.J. Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.