When the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Cole Kmet hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's stat line this year shows 25 catches for 240 yards and three scores. He averages 34.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 32 times.

Kmet has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0

