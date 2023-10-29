The Chicago Bears (2-5) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Bears? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chargers vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chargers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (11) is 1.5 points further in their direction.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Chargers have put together a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

This season, the Bears have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +380 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Chargers or Bears? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-9.5)



Los Angeles (-9.5) The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-4-1).

The Bears have covered the spread two times this season (2-4-1).

Chicago has yet to cover the spread when it is at least 9.5-point underdogs (0-1).

Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Bears matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) The two teams average a combined 0.6 more points per game, 46.6 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 46 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 52.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the point total in this game.

In the Chargers' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' seven games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 95.7 4

Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 122.5 1 14 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.