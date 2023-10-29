Bears vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bears (2-5) hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chargers and the Bears.
Bears vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|8.5
|46.5
|-450
|+340
Bears vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have played four games this season that have gone over 46.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 43.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bears have gone 2-4-1 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.
Los Angeles Chargers
- The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 49.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chargers have covered the spread twice over six games with a set spread.
- The Chargers are 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.
Chargers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chargers
|24
|15
|25.8
|22
|49.5
|4
|6
|Bears
|22.6
|10
|26.9
|29
|43.4
|4
|7
Bears vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.
- In the Bears' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.
- The Chargers have been outscored by 11 points this season (1.8 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 30 points (4.3 per game).
Chargers
- Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.
- Los Angeles' past three contests have not hit the over.
- The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-11 total points, -1.8 per game), as do the Bears (-30 total points, -4.3 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|42.6
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|22.8
|25.7
|ATS Record
|2-4-1
|1-2-1
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.8
|49.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.7
|27.0
|26.3
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
