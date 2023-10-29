The Chicago Bears (2-5) hit the road to meet the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chargers and the Bears.

Bears vs. Chargers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • City: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Chargers 8.5 46.5 -450 +340

Bears vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

  • The Bears have played four games this season that have gone over 46.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Chicago's games this season is 43.4 points, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bears have gone 2-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

Los Angeles Chargers

  • The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 49.5, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread twice over six games with a set spread.
  • The Chargers are 1-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 33.3% of those games).
  • Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Chargers 24 15 25.8 22 49.5 4 6
Bears 22.6 10 26.9 29 43.4 4 7
Bears vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.
  • In the Bears' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.
  • The Chargers have been outscored by 11 points this season (1.8 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 30 points (4.3 per game).

Chargers

  • Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.
  • Los Angeles' past three contests have not hit the over.
  • The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-11 total points, -1.8 per game), as do the Bears (-30 total points, -4.3 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 43.4 42.6 44.3
Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 22.8 25.7
ATS Record 2-4-1 1-2-1 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-2 1-2

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.5 49.8 49.2
Implied Team Total AVG 26.7 27.0 26.3
ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

