The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) host the Chicago Bears (2-5) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Bears Insights

This year the Bears rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (22.6) than the Chargers allow (25.8).

The Bears rack up 324.3 yards per game, 82.5 fewer yards than the 406.8 the Chargers allow.

Chicago rushes for 141.3 yards per game, 44.5 more than the 96.8 Los Angeles allows per contest.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (10).

Bears Away Performance

In road games, the Bears score 22.3 points per game and give up 29.3. That's less than they score overall (22.6), and more than they allow (26.9).

The Bears rack up 296.7 yards per game in away games (27.6 less than their overall average), and give up 427 on the road (87.6 more than overall).

Chicago's average yards passing in road games (176.3) is lower than its overall average (183). But its average yards allowed on the road (326.3) is higher than overall (257.1).

On the road, the Bears rack up 120.3 rushing yards per game and concede 100.7. That's less than they gain overall (141.3), and more than they allow (82.3).

The Bears convert 42.5% of third downs in road games (one% lower than their overall average), and concede 58.5% in road games (10.7% higher than overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/5/2023 at Washington W 40-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/15/2023 Minnesota L 19-13 FOX 10/22/2023 Las Vegas W 30-12 FOX 10/29/2023 at Los Angeles - NBC 11/5/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 11/9/2023 Carolina - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit - FOX

