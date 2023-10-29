The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 8:20 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chargers will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers rank 11th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 25th in scoring defense (25.8 points allowed per game) this year. With 324.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Bears rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 18th, surrendering 339.4 total yards per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bears vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-8.5) Over (46.5) Chargers 30, Bears 19

Place your bets on the Chargers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears Betting Info

The Bears have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

In 2023, six Chicago games have gone over the point total.

Bears games average 43.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chargers an 81.8% chance to win.

Los Angeles has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Chargers have hit the over twice.

Chargers games have had an average of 49.5 points this season, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24 25.8 25 24.3 23 27.3 Chicago 22.6 26.9 22.8 25 22.3 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.