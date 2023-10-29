The Chicago Bears (2-5) will look to upset the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 46 in the contest.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Chargers' upcoming game against the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Bears vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have taken the field for seven games this year, and they have led after the first quarter three times and have been losing four times.

The Chargers have been leading after the first quarter in two games and have been tied after the first quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering four points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time in seven games this year.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in two games.

In six games this year, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have had the lead after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half four times (0-4) through seven games this season.

In six games this season, the Chargers have led after the first half three times and have been behind after the first half three times.

2nd Half

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

In six games this year, the Chargers have won the second half one time (0-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11.8 points on average in the second half.

