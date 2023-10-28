Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you reside in Williamson County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Harrisburg High School at Carterville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Carterville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School - Auburn at Johnston City High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Johnston City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
