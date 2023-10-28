The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-7) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hanson Field in a clash of MVFC opponents.

It's been a difficult stretch for Western Illinois, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (266.4 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (487.0 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Southern Illinois' defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 19.0 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 23.1 points per game, which ranks 76th.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Western Illinois Southern Illinois 266.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (74th) 487.0 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (23rd) 45.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.1 (90th) 220.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.0 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Seth Glatz has racked up 200 yards on 58 carries.

Ludovick Choquette has piled up 184 yards on 51 carries, scoring three times.

Jaylin Jackson has hauled in 36 catches for 378 yards (54.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jay Parker has put together a 297-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 22 targets.

Donald McKinney has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 262 yards, an average of 37.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has put up 1,566 passing yards, or 223.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.1% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 12.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Romeir Elliott has rushed for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justin Strong has run for 208 yards across 46 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis paces his squad with 405 receiving yards on 32 catches with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has 29 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 352 yards (50.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aidan Quinn's 25 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 206 yards and one touchdown.

