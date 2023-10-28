Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Southern Illinois Salukis and Western Illinois Leathernecks square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Salukis. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern Illinois (-32.5)
|52.7
|Southern Illinois 43, Western Illinois 10
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 MVFC Predictions
- Missouri State vs Youngstown State
- Murray State vs North Dakota State
- Indiana State vs North Dakota
- Northern Iowa vs Illinois State
- Murray State vs North Dakota State
- South Dakota State vs South Dakota
- Northern Iowa vs Illinois State
- South Dakota State vs South Dakota
- Indiana State vs North Dakota
- Missouri State vs Youngstown State
Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
- Last season, five of Leathernecks games went over the point total.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- So far this year, the Salukis have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- No Salukis six games with a set total this year have gone over the total.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Leathernecks vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Illinois
|17.1
|45.9
|21.7
|41.7
|13.8
|49
|Southern Illinois
|23.1
|19
|30.7
|20
|17.5
|18.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.