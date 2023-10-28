The No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Stanford matchup in this article.

Washington vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Washington vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Washington vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Washington is 3-3-1 ATS this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Stanford has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Cardinal have been an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Washington & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300 To Win the Pac-12 +140 Bet $100 to win $140 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

