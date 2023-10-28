Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Vermilion County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Winnebago County
  • Franklin County
  • Edgar County
  • Bond County
  • Kendall County
  • DuPage County
  • Boone County
  • Madison County
  • Will County
  • DeKalb County

    • Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Salt Fork High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Catlin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Farmington Central High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Farmington, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.