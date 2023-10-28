Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Vermilion County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.