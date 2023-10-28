The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

UCLA vs. Colorado Betting Trends

UCLA is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread once when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Colorado has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UCLA & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Colorado To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

