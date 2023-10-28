In Tazewell County, Illinois, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at Morton High School - Morton