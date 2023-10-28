The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-7) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hanson Field in a battle of MVFC opponents.

With 17.1 points per game (21st-worst) and 45.9 points allowed per game on defense (worst), Western Illinois has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Southern Illinois has been excelling on defense, allowing only 301 total yards per contest (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 70th by putting up 345.1 total yards per game.

Southern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Southern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Western Illinois 345.1 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (116th) 301 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (124th) 115.1 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 45.7 (128th) 230 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.7 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has racked up 1,566 yards (223.7 ypg) while completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 85 yards with one touchdown.

Romeir Elliott has run for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justin Strong has taken 46 carries and totaled 208 yards with three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has collected 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 405 (57.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has 29 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 352 yards (50.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aidan Quinn's 25 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has compiled 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) on 144-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Seth Glatz, has carried the ball 58 times for 200 yards (28.6 per game).

Ludovick Choquette has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 184 yards (26.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylin Jackson's 378 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has collected 36 catches and three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has caught 33 passes for 297 yards (42.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donald McKinney's 22 catches have turned into 262 yards and two touchdowns.

