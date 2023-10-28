Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
There is high school football action in Sangamon County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Unity High School - Tolono at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School - Auburn at Johnston City High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Johnston City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
