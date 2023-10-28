There is high school football action in Sangamon County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Randolph County
  • Shelby County
  • Franklin County
  • Henry County
  • Cook County
  • Jackson County
  • Ford County
  • Warren County
  • Grundy County
  • Stephenson County

    • Sangamon County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Unity High School - Tolono at Williamsville High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Williamsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Auburn High School - Auburn at Johnston City High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Johnston City, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.