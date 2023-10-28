Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Saline County, Illinois this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Saline County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Harrisburg High School at Carterville High School