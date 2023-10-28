Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Saint Clair County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Kendall County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Cook County
  • Fayette County
  • Madison County
  • Bond County
  • Lee County
  • Scott County
  • LaSalle County
  • Ogle County

    • Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Cahokia High School at Central High School - Breese

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Breese, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tuscola High School at Althoff Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Belleville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.