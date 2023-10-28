A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 52.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Cincinnati has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Oklahoma State & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 Cincinnati To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

