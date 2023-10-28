The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at Ryan Field. Northwestern is a two-touchdown underdog. The over/under is 48.5.

Maryland is compiling 422.3 yards per game on offense (45th in the FBS), and rank 41st defensively, yielding 337.1 yards allowed per game. Northwestern ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (299.3), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 49th in the FBS with 345.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Ryan Field

TV Channel: BTN

Maryland vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Maryland -14 -105 -115 48.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

Northwestern Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wildcats are gaining 248 yards per game (-111-worst in college football) and conceding 310.7 (37th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Wildcats are putting up 15 points per game in their past three games (-91-worst in college football), and giving up 26 per game (-2-worst).

In its past three games, Northwestern has thrown for 145.7 yards per game (-98-worst in the nation), and allowed 157.7 through the air (34th).

The Wildcats are -81-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (102.3), and -9-worst in rushing yards allowed (153).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Northwestern's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 9 Big Ten Betting Trends

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in four of Northwestern's five games with a set total.

Northwestern has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Northwestern has not won as an underdog of +425 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 926 yards (132.3 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 83 times for 319 yards (45.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Anthony Tyus III has racked up 103 yards (on 16 attempts).

Bryce Kirtz has racked up 423 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has recorded 339 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 37 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Xander Mueller has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

Bryce Gallagher has 56 tackles, one TFL, and one interception, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

