The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

