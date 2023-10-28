Northwestern vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Northwestern vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-13.5)
|48.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oregon vs Utah
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Tulane vs Rice
- Duke vs Louisville
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- BYU vs Texas
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Colorado vs UCLA
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Georgia vs Florida
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Washington vs Stanford
Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Northwestern has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
- Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.