The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field.

Maryland is averaging 422.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 45th in the FBS. On defense, the Terrapins rank 41st, giving up 337.1 yards per game. Northwestern ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (299.3), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 49th in the FBS with 345.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on BTN.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Northwestern Maryland 299.3 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (57th) 345.7 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.1 (33rd) 99.9 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (86th) 199.4 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.4 (30th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 926 yards on 95-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 319 yards, or 45.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Anthony Tyus III has collected 103 yards (on 16 carries).

Bryce Kirtz has hauled in 423 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has racked up 339 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 29 receptions.

A.J. Henning's 37 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,926 yards (275.1 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 33 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Roman Hemby has 414 rushing yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 180 yards (25.7 per game).

Antwain Littleton has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 227 yards (32.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones' 418 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kaden Prather has caught 27 passes for 373 yards (53.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Tai Felton has hauled in 25 receptions for 350 yards, an average of 50 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

