Northwestern vs. Maryland Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Maryland Terrapins and Northwestern Wildcats square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Terrapins. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Northwestern (+14)
|Over (48.5)
|Maryland 30, Northwestern 20
Week 9 Big Ten Predictions
Northwestern Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 19.0% chance to win.
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- Northwestern is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
- Four of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).
- The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 5.7 points less than this game's over/under.
Maryland Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Terrapins an 85.7% chance to win.
- The Terrapins' record against the spread is 3-4-0.
- Maryland has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- There have been three Terrapins games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.
- Maryland games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Wildcats vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Maryland
|33.4
|18.6
|37.2
|16.8
|24.0
|23.0
|Northwestern
|20.1
|25.9
|27.8
|25.5
|10.0
|26.3
