Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Montgomery County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Litchfield High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 1:50 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Greenfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
