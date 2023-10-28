The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Stadium in a clash of MVFC foes.

Illinois State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 34.1 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 19.6 points allowed per game) this season. Northern Iowa is generating 370 total yards per contest on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 341.7 total yards per contest (56th-ranked).

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Illinois State Northern Iowa 421 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (55th) 313.3 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.7 (49th) 192.7 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.9 (104th) 228.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.1 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 1,528 passing yards for Illinois State, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 136 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 556 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Cole Mueller has been handed the ball 65 times this year and racked up 265 yards (37.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 649 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 45 catches and seven touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has caught 33 passes for 327 yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper has hauled in 27 catches for 225 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 1,826 yards (260.9 yards per game) while completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tye Edwards, has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards (41.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has piled up 43 carries and totaled 209 yards with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's 647 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 catches on 41 targets with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has put up a 259-yard season so far. He's caught 22 passes on 22 targets.

Sergio Morancy's 16 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

