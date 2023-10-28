In the game between the Northern Iowa Panthers and Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Panthers to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-5.3) 53.1 Northern Iowa 29, Illinois State 24

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Redbirds games last season went over the point total.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 10 times last season.

Redbirds vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 34.1 19.6 38.5 16 28.3 24.3 Northern Iowa 24.4 26.1 29.3 25 20.8 27

