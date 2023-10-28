Georgia vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Florida Gators at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, our computer model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
Georgia vs. Florida Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida (+14.5)
|Over (49.5)
|Georgia 29, Florida 22
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.
- The Bulldogs have one win against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Georgia has an ATS record of 1-5.
- The Bulldogs have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Georgia contests.
Florida Betting Info (2023)
- The Gators have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Gators' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- Gators games have gone over the point total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The average point total for the Florida this season is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|40.1
|14
|43.4
|11.6
|32
|20
|Florida
|29.1
|20
|34.5
|11
|22
|32
