High school football is on the schedule this week in Fayette County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Fayette County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Vandalia High School at Lawrenceville High School