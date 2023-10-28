Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clinton County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Cahokia High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesclin High School at Shelbyville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Shelbyville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
