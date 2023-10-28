If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Clinton County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Cahokia High School at Central High School - Breese

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Breese, IL

Breese, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesclin High School at Shelbyville High School