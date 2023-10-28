The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls shot 49% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.9% the Pistons allowed to opponents.

Chicago went 29-13 when it shot higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pistons finished 20th.

Last year, the 113.1 points per game the Bulls averaged were 5.4 fewer points than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

Chicago went 20-8 last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls posted 114 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged away from home (112.2).

In 2022-23, Chicago allowed 111.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 112.5.

In terms of total threes made, the Bulls fared worse at home last season, draining 10.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.7% clip away from home.

Bulls Injuries