Bulls vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|218.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Of Chicago's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 218.5 points 51 times.
- The average number of points in Chicago's matchups last season was 225, which is 6.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Chicago covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Chicago won 57.1% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-15).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Bulls had a record of 19-13 (59.4%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulls a 55.6% chance to win.
Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls had a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than they did in away games (21-20-0) last season.
- The Bulls hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than road games (48.8%) last year.
- Last season the Bulls averaged 5.4 fewer points (113.1 per game) than the Pistons conceded (118.5).
- When Chicago scored more than 118.5 points, it was 22-6 versus the spread and 20-8 overall.
Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bulls
|Pistons
|113.1
|110.3
|22
|29
|22-6
|26-12
|20-8
|16-22
|111.8
|118.5
|7
|27
|28-9
|16-9
|25-12
|8-17
