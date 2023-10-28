The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -1.5 218.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Of Chicago's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 218.5 points 51 times.

The average number of points in Chicago's matchups last season was 225, which is 6.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

Chicago covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Chicago won 57.1% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-15).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Bulls had a record of 19-13 (59.4%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulls a 55.6% chance to win.

The Bulls had a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than they did in away games (21-20-0) last season.

The Bulls hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than road games (48.8%) last year.

Last season the Bulls averaged 5.4 fewer points (113.1 per game) than the Pistons conceded (118.5).

When Chicago scored more than 118.5 points, it was 22-6 versus the spread and 20-8 overall.

Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Pistons 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 22-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-12 20-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-22 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 25-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-17

