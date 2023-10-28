Bulls vs. Pistons October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) for a matchup of Central Division rivals at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
Bulls vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.0 boards last season.
- DeMar DeRozan recorded 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Zach LaVine put up 24.8 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists.
- Torrey Craig collected 7.4 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey put up 16.3 points last season, plus 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists.
- Last season, Killian Hayes recorded an average of 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Duren put up 9.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He also sank 64.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He sank 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Alec Burks' stats last season included 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He made 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.
Bulls vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pistons
|Bulls
|110.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|118.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
