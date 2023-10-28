If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Adams County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Adams County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Quincy Notre Dame High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Arthur, IL

Arthur, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hill High School at Central High School - Camp Point

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 28

1:30 PM CT on October 28 Location: Camp Point, IL

Camp Point, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Chicago Community High School at Quincy Senior High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Unity High School - Mendon at Central Catholic High School