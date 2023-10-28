Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Adams County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Adams County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Quincy Notre Dame High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Arthur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Central High School - Camp Point
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Camp Point, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Chicago Community High School at Quincy Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unity High School - Mendon at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
