This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Winnebago County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lombard, IL

Lombard, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28

12:50 PM CT on October 28 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Pecatonica, IL

Pecatonica, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Lutheran High School at Lena-Winslow High School