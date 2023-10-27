Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Winnebago County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Harlem High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Phillips High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon High School at Pecatonica High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Pecatonica, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Lena, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
