Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Does a bet on Johnson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -2.

Johnson has a goal in two of the seven games he's played on the season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has tallied point in two of seven games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Through seven games this year, Johnson has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Johnson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 3 Points 2 3 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

