The Chicago Blackhawks, Ryan Donato among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Donato's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Donato vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Donato Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Donato has averaged 18:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Donato has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Donato has a point in three games this season through seven games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Donato has had an assist twice this year in seven games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Donato goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Donato has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Donato Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 5 3 Points 2 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

